Ali Harter-Street's Top 10 Albums of 2023

KOSU | By Ali Harter-Street
Published December 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Bully
Bully

Ali Harter-Street, host of The Mean Hustle, shares her 10 favorite albums of 2023.

2023 was a damn good year for women in music. This list doesn't even scratch the surface, but it's a start. First off, my top ten albums, EPs, or singles of the year left our local bands to The Oklahoma Rock Show's top 25 list. Focusing on national acts, putting this list together was like picking your favorite child. You love them all equally for different reasons. But just like every parent, I secretly have my favorite... I'M JOKING.

My list is in no particular order... With the exception of my favorite album of the year, Bully's Lucky For You. There, I said it. I love her the most. Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll!

Bully – Lucky For You

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Margo Price – Strays

Boygenius – The Record

Wednesday – Rat Saw God

Cherry Glazerr – I Don't Want You Anymore

Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting

Angel Olson – Forever Means

Blondshell – Blondshell

Jenny Lewis - Joy'all

Listen to The Mean Hustle, every Sunday night from 9 to 10 p.m. on The Spy on KOSU.
Ali Harter-Street
Ali Harter-Street is a mother, artist, musician, & entrepreneur from Oklahoma City. She operates Pigs Fly Shop, creating custom leather and design, vintage and wares. and hosts The Mean Hustle Broad Cast, a weekly radio show featuring an all-female music line-up.
