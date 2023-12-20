© 2023 KOSU
Ryan LaCroix's top 20 songs of 2023

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published December 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks

Here are my favorite 20 songs released in 2023. I dug them and think you will too.

20. Peter Gabriel - The Court (Dark-Side Mix)

19. Lana Del Rey feat. Father John Misty - Let The Light In

18. Rainbow Frog Biscuits - Clean

17. Yaeji - For Granted

16. Malenda Cadiz - Shatter

15. Emile Mosseri - My Greedy Heart

14. The Regrettes - Dancing On My Own

13. ATARASHII GAKKO! - Tokyo Calling

12. Trousdale - Bad Blood

11. The Beths - Watching the Credits

10. Liang Lawrence - (not) a love song

9. Jungle - Back On 74

8. Sufjan Stevens - Will Anybody Ever Love Me?

7. Beach Fossils - Tough Love

6. Palehound - Eye on the Bat

5. Jessie Ware - Freak Me Now

4. Private Wives - Never Again

3. BEL - Forget Everything

2. CHVRCHES - Over

1. Arlo Parks - Weightless
Music Best of 2023 music listsArlo ParksCHVRCHESBeach FossilsSufjan StevensLana Del ReyFather John Misty
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
