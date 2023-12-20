Ryan LaCroix's top 20 songs of 2023

Here are my favorite 20 songs released in 2023. I dug them and think you will too.
20. Peter Gabriel - The Court (Dark-Side Mix)
19. Lana Del Rey feat. Father John Misty - Let The Light In
18. Rainbow Frog Biscuits - Clean
17. Yaeji - For Granted
16. Malenda Cadiz - Shatter
15. Emile Mosseri - My Greedy Heart
14. The Regrettes - Dancing On My Own
13. ATARASHII GAKKO! - Tokyo Calling
12. Trousdale - Bad Blood
11. The Beths - Watching the Credits
10. Liang Lawrence - (not) a love song
9. Jungle - Back On 74
8. Sufjan Stevens - Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
7. Beach Fossils - Tough Love
6. Palehound - Eye on the Bat
5. Jessie Ware - Freak Me Now
4. Private Wives - Never Again
3. BEL - Forget Everything
2. CHVRCHES - Over
1. Arlo Parks - Weightless