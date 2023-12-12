Oklahoma Rock Show's top 25 songs of 2023

Last week, we counted down the top 25 Oklahoma songs of 2023. In total, we played 672 new songs on Oklahoma Rock Show this year, so our final list, as always, was wildly competitive.

Check out our picks below.

25. Cursetheknife - "Parasite"

24. Stepmom - "Chaos Candy"

23. Ramsey Thornton - "Rope Dancer"

22. Lincka - "El Putasio"

21. Empris - "Cherry Milk"

20. Limp Wizurdz ft. S. Reidy - "Plastic Moan"

19. Mad Honey - "Fold"

18. Ellesse - "Too Much"

17. Love Seats - "Night at the Bar"

16. MORE&MORE - "Rug"

15. Cody Clinton and the April Fools - "John the Barber"

14. Wilderado - "In Between"

13. Sky Hemenway - "Plum"

12. Swim Fan - "Cruise"

11. J.R. Carroll - "Diamondhead"

10. Nia Moné - "Wasting Time"

9. Lexi Onyango - "Manifesto"

8. Labrys - "In Motion"

7. Baileyboy - "Daddy Issues"

6. Lance Roark - "Honey Babe"

5. Daniel Mudliar - "Indecisive"

4. splendora21 - "Entirely"

3. Husbands - "Ghost Machine"

2. Carter Sampson - "Can’t Stop Me Now"

1. Keyland - "Cheap Rolled Tobacco"

Listen to the Oklahoma Rock Show, every Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m. on The Spy on KOSU.