© 2023 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Rock Show's top 25 songs of 2023

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST
Keyland
Henry Ninde
Keyland

Last week, we counted down the top 25 Oklahoma songs of 2023. In total, we played 672 new songs on Oklahoma Rock Show this year, so our final list, as always, was wildly competitive.

Check out our picks below.

25. Cursetheknife - "Parasite"

24. Stepmom - "Chaos Candy"

23. Ramsey Thornton - "Rope Dancer"

22. Lincka - "El Putasio"

21. Empris - "Cherry Milk"

20. Limp Wizurdz ft. S. Reidy - "Plastic Moan"

19. Mad Honey - "Fold"

18. Ellesse - "Too Much"

17. Love Seats - "Night at the Bar"

16. MORE&MORE - "Rug"

15. Cody Clinton and the April Fools - "John the Barber"

14. Wilderado - "In Between"

13. Sky Hemenway - "Plum"

12. Swim Fan - "Cruise"

11. J.R. Carroll - "Diamondhead"

10. Nia Moné - "Wasting Time"

9. Lexi Onyango - "Manifesto"

8. Labrys - "In Motion"

7. Baileyboy - "Daddy Issues"

6. Lance Roark - "Honey Babe"

5. Daniel Mudliar - "Indecisive"

4. splendora21 - "Entirely"

3. Husbands - "Ghost Machine"

2. Carter Sampson - "Can’t Stop Me Now"

1. Keyland - "Cheap Rolled Tobacco"

Listen to the Oklahoma Rock Show, every Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m. on The Spy on KOSU.
Tags
Music Oklahoma musicCarter SampsonHusbandsLABRYSWilderadoLincka
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content