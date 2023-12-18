© 2023 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for December 18-22: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published December 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Kat Lock
Kat Lock

Tis the season for giving, eggnog and mistletoe, and jolly Saint Nick shouting, "Ho! Ho! Ho!" From the Oklahoma Music Minute to you and yours, enjoy these holiday tunes.

Monday, December 18

Kat Lock is from Norman. Find more of their music at katlock.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, December 19

Sophia Wells is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/iamsophiawells.

Wednesday, December 20

Samantha Crain is from Norman. Find more of their music at samanthacrain.com.

Thursday, December 21

The Workweek was from Norman. Find more of their music at facebook.com/theworkweek.

Friday, December 22

The Imaginaries are from Norman and Verden. Find more of their music at imaginariesband.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
Related Content