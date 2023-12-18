Oklahoma Music Minutes for December 18-22: Music you should hear this week
Tis the season for giving, eggnog and mistletoe, and jolly Saint Nick shouting, "Ho! Ho! Ho!" From the Oklahoma Music Minute to you and yours, enjoy these holiday tunes.
Monday, December 18
Kat Lock is from Norman. Find more of their music at katlock.bandcamp.com.
Tuesday, December 19
Sophia Wells is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/iamsophiawells.
Wednesday, December 20
Samantha Crain is from Norman. Find more of their music at samanthacrain.com.
Thursday, December 21
The Workweek was from Norman. Find more of their music at facebook.com/theworkweek.
Friday, December 22
The Imaginaries are from Norman and Verden. Find more of their music at imaginariesband.com.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.