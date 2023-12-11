Oklahoma Music Minutes for December 11-15: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. As we all scramble to find the perfect gifts for our loved ones, let the Oklahoma Music Minute provide the soundtrack to your holiday season and get you in a festive mood.

Monday, December 12

Patti Page was from Claremore. Find more of her music here.

Tuesday, December 13

JD McPherson grew up near Talihina. Find more of their music at jdmcpherson.com.

Wednesday, December 14

Carter Sampson is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at cartersampson.net.

Thursday, December 15

Kay Starr was from Doherty. Find more about her music here.

Friday, December 16

Chelsey Cope is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at facebook.com/ChelseyCopeMusic.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.