Oklahoma Music Minutes for December 4-8: Music you should hear this week
As we near the end of the year, we're highlighting some of our favorite songs of 2023 on the Oklahoma Music Minute.
Monday, December 4
Keyland is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at keylandmusic.com.
Tuesday, December 5
Ellesse is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/ellessemusic.
Wednesday, December 6
Wet Muscles is from Norman. Find more of their music at wetmuscles.bandcamp.com.
Thursday, December 7
Lincka is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/linckamusic.
Friday, December 8
splendora21 is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/splendora21.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.