Oklahoma Music Minutes for December 4-8: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published December 4, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST
Ellesse
Piece of Peace
Ellesse

As we near the end of the year, we're highlighting some of our favorite songs of 2023 on the Oklahoma Music Minute.

Monday, December 4

Keyland is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at keylandmusic.com.

Tuesday, December 5

Ellesse is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/ellessemusic.

Wednesday, December 6

Wet Muscles is from Norman. Find more of their music at wetmuscles.bandcamp.com.

Thursday, December 7

Lincka is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/linckamusic.

Friday, December 8

splendora21 is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/splendora21.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Music Oklahoma Music Minute
