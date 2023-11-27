© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for November 27 - December 1: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published November 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Daniel Mudliar
Aldo Delara
Daniel Mudliar

As we near the end of the year, we're highlighting some of our favorite songs of 2023 on the Oklahoma Music Minute.

Monday, November 27

Grayson Hamm is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/graysonhamm.

Tuesday, November 28

Lance Roark is from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at lanceroarkmusic.com.

Wednesday, November 29

Daniel Mudliar is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/danielmudliar.

Thursday, November 30

Baileyboy is from Norman. Find more of their music at facebook.com/baileyboyband.

Friday, December 1

Nia Moné is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/niaxmone.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
