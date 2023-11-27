Oklahoma Music Minutes for November 27 - December 1: Music you should hear this week

As we near the end of the year, we're highlighting some of our favorite songs of 2023 on the Oklahoma Music Minute.

Monday, November 27

Grayson Hamm is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/graysonhamm.

Tuesday, November 28

Lance Roark is from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at lanceroarkmusic.com.

Wednesday, November 29

Daniel Mudliar is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/danielmudliar.

Thursday, November 30

Baileyboy is from Norman. Find more of their music at facebook.com/baileyboyband.

Friday, December 1

Nia Moné is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/niaxmone.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.