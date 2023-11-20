Oklahoma Music Minutes for November 20-24: Music you should hear this week

November is Native American Heritage Month, and the Oklahoma Music Minute is celebrating by playing some of our favorite Indigenous musicians from Oklahoma.

Monday, November 20

Olivia Komahcheet is Comanche and Otoe. Find more of their music at oliviakomahcheet.com.

Tuesday, November 21

Ken Pomeroy is Cherokee. Find more of their music at kenpomeroymusic.com.

Wednesday, November 22

Labrys is Choctaw. Find more of their music at labrys.bandcamp.com.

Thursday, November 23

Happy Thanksgiving! KOSU hopes you spend it with loved ones and maybe a turkey leg! Here's our annual Thanksgiving OMM from Norman one-man band Hosty. Find more of their music at hosty.com.

Friday, November 24

Zebediah is Cherokee. Find more of their music at instagram.com/zebadiah_nophire.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.