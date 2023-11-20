Oklahoma Music Minutes for November 20-24: Music you should hear this week
November is Native American Heritage Month, and the Oklahoma Music Minute is celebrating by playing some of our favorite Indigenous musicians from Oklahoma.
Monday, November 20
Olivia Komahcheet is Comanche and Otoe. Find more of their music at oliviakomahcheet.com.
Tuesday, November 21
Ken Pomeroy is Cherokee. Find more of their music at kenpomeroymusic.com.
Wednesday, November 22
Labrys is Choctaw. Find more of their music at labrys.bandcamp.com.
Thursday, November 23
Happy Thanksgiving! KOSU hopes you spend it with loved ones and maybe a turkey leg! Here's our annual Thanksgiving OMM from Norman one-man band Hosty. Find more of their music at hosty.com.
Friday, November 24
Zebediah is Cherokee. Find more of their music at instagram.com/zebadiah_nophire.
