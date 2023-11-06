Oklahoma Music Minutes for November 6-10: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, November 6

Loveyoutoo is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/loveyoutoo.band.

Tuesday, November 7

J.R. Carroll is from Oologah. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/jrcarroll.

Wednesday, November 8

Mad Honey is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at facebook.com/madhoneyband.

Thursday, November 9

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Conway Twitty lived in Oklahoma City from 1963 to 1975. Find out more about him at conwaytwitty.com.

Friday, November 10

Stepmom is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at stepmomband.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.