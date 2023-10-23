© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 23-27: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published October 23, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Beau Turrentine
Serg Cov
Beau Turrentine

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, October 23

John Moreland is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnmoreland.net.

Tuesday, October 24

The Kendrik McKinney Quartet is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music here.

Wednesday, October 25

Beau Turrentine is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/beauturrentine.

Thursday, October 26

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Dwight Twilley died last week at the age of 72. The Tulsa power pop pioneer appeared on American Bandstand and the early days of MTV. Find out more about him here.

Friday, October 27

Labrys is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at iamlabrys.net.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
