Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 16-20: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published October 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT
Madelyn Amacher
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, October 16

LRYN is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/LRYN.

Tuesday, October 17

Ramsey Thornton is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at ramseythorntonmusic.com.

Wednesday, October 18

Sweetest Pot is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/sweetestpot.

Thursday, October 19

For Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute, here's Restless Heart. Restless Heart members are from OKC, Altus & Bartlesville. Find more of their music here.

Friday, October 20

Cruz is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/wearecruz.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Music Oklahoma Music Minute
