Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 9-13: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published October 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Hunter Senft
Frances Koehn & Madden Crawshaw
Hunter Senft is from Tulsa.

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, October 9

Bad Athlete is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Badathlete.

Tuesday, October 10

Zach Bryan is from Oologah. Find more of their music at zachbryan.com.

Wednesday, October 11

Hunter Senft is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/americanlovesongs.

Thursday, October 12

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Led by Steve Ripley, The Tractors' debut record was the highest-selling country album of 1994. Find out more about them at thetractors.com.

Friday, October 13

Wilderado is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at wilderado.co.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
