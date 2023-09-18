© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 18-22: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published September 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT
Jasper Wilderness
Jasper Wilderness

Have you discovered a new local musician on the Oklahoma Music Minute? Then, consider supporting that music discovery with a donation to KOSU. Giving online is quick and easy — get started now at donate.kosu.org.

Monday, September 18

Branjae is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at branjaemusic.com.

Tuesday, September 19

Parker Millsap is from Purcell. Find more of their music at parkermillsap.com.

Wednesday, September 20

Due to our fall membership drive, the Oklahoma Music Minute will not air this day.

Thursday, September 21

For Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute, here's Vince Gill from 1993 with "One More Last Chance." Find more of his music at vincegill.com.

Friday, September 22

Jasper Wilderness is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Jasperwilderness.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

NOTE: Times may vary Monday through Wednesday due to KOSU’s membership drive.

