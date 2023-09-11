© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!
Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 11-15: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Labrys
Greer Inez
Labrys

Have you discovered a new local musician on the Oklahoma Music Minute? Then, consider supporting that music discovery with a donation to KOSU. Giving online is quick and easy — get started now at donate.kosu.org.

Monday, September 11

The Links are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/itsthelinks.

Tuesday, September 12

Labrys is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at iamlabrys.net.

Wednesday, September 13

Photocopy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/photocopyok.

Thursday, September 14

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Mary Kay Place (Tulsa) is known for acting roles in films like The Big Chill and Being John Malkovich. But her role in the TV show "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman" led her to signing a recording contract with Columbia Records. Find more of her music here.

Friday, September 15

Doubles are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/doubles.doubles.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content