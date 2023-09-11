Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 11-15: Music you should hear this week

Have you discovered a new local musician on the Oklahoma Music Minute? Then, consider supporting that music discovery with a donation to KOSU. Giving online is quick and easy — get started now at donate.kosu.org.

Monday, September 11

The Links are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/itsthelinks.

Tuesday, September 12

Labrys is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at iamlabrys.net.

Wednesday, September 13

Photocopy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/photocopyok.

Thursday, September 14

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Mary Kay Place (Tulsa) is known for acting roles in films like The Big Chill and Being John Malkovich. But her role in the TV show "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman" led her to signing a recording contract with Columbia Records. Find more of her music here.

Friday, September 15

Doubles are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/doubles.doubles.

