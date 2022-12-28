Ferris O'Brien's 20 favorite albums of 2022

The Spy's Ferris O'Brien combs through hundreds of albums every year. Below are his 20 favorite albums of 2022.

20. Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever

19. doubleVee - Treat Her Strangely

18. Superchunk- Wild Loneliness

17. The Regrettes - Further Joy

16. Dayglow - People in Motion

15. Boy Harsher - The Runner

14. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia

13. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Endless Rooms

12. Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork

11. Belle and Sebastian - A Bit of Previous

10. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

9. Kiwi jr. - Chopper

8. Tears for Fears - The Tipping Point

7. Metric - Formentera

6. Starcrawler - She Said

5. Suede - Autofiction

4. Michael Monroe - I Live Too Fast to Die Young

3. Wet Leg - Wet Leg

2. The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language

1. Lo Moon - A Modern Life

Listen to The Spy, every night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on KOSU or streaming anytime at thespyfm.com.