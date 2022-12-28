Ferris O'Brien's 20 favorite albums of 2022
The Spy's Ferris O'Brien combs through hundreds of albums every year. Below are his 20 favorite albums of 2022.
20. Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever
19. doubleVee - Treat Her Strangely
18. Superchunk- Wild Loneliness
17. The Regrettes - Further Joy
16. Dayglow - People in Motion
15. Boy Harsher - The Runner
14. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia
13. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Endless Rooms
12. Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork
11. Belle and Sebastian - A Bit of Previous
10. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
9. Kiwi jr. - Chopper
8. Tears for Fears - The Tipping Point
7. Metric - Formentera
6. Starcrawler - She Said
5. Suede - Autofiction
4. Michael Monroe - I Live Too Fast to Die Young
3. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
2. The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language
1. Lo Moon - A Modern Life
Listen to The Spy, every night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on KOSU or streaming anytime at thespyfm.com.