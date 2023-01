Oklahoma Music Minutes for December 26-30: Music you should hear this week

This week, the Oklahoma Music Minute is remembering the lives and careers of some Oklahoma musicians we lost in 2022.

Monday, December 26

Songwriter and singer Chick Rains (Muskogee) died in January. Find more about him here.

Tuesday, December 27

Jody Miller (Blanchard) died in October. Find more about her here.

Wednesday, December 28

Drummer Jimmy Karstein (Tulsa) died in March. Find more about him here.

Thursday, December 29

Ramona Reed (Talihina, Clayton) died in July. Find more about her here.

Friday, December 30

Jake Flint (Tulsa) died in November. Find more about him here.

