Say hello to I-335 and I-344: turnpikes around Oklahoma City to get numerical designations

KOSU | By Robby Korth
Published March 7, 2024 at 5:10 AM CST
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has placed hundreds of thousands of holds on vehicle registrations due to unpaid toll charges.
Kyle Phillips
/
For Oklahoma Voice
The Kilpatrick Turnpike will get the numerical designation Interstate 344.

Numerical names are coming to the John Kilpatrick and Kickapoo Turnpikes.

The Kilpatrick Turnpike will be christened Interstate 344 as it makes its loop around Oklahoma City’s western and north sides.

The Kickapoo Turnpike will be called Interstate 335 as it links Interstates 40 and 44 on the east side of the city.

Oklahoma Turnpike officials say the new signage will go up in about a month. These two turnpikes were the only ones in the state without a numerical designation.

The three-digit interstates will get their numerical designations because of how they are routed, per guidelines from the Federal Highway Administration. Three-digit interstates are generally spurs, connectors and loops around major cities.

The second two digits reflect the two-digit interstate that route is connected with. In this case, I-35 for the Kickapoo and I-44 for the Kilpatrick.

The first digit will correspond with the purpose of the road. Loops and bypasses are given even numbers while spurs and connectors that intersect the main road once get odd numbers. The “3” in each numerical designation is because both roads are connectors.

A map shows the new interstate designations for I-344/John Kilpatrick Turnpike and I-335/Kickapoo Turnpike.
Another change coming to turnpikes across the state will be completely cashless tolling. The Turner Turnpike between OKC and Tulsa will be cashless by summer 2024.

The Indian Nations/State Highway 375 – running from Henryetta to Hugo – and Will Rogers/I-44 – running from Tulsa to the Missouri state line near Joplin – Turnpikes are also expected to be fully cashless by the end of the year.

Drivers will be able to use Pikepass or Platepay to make payments on the cashless toll roads.

