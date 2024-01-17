© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma City Council approves use of funds to increase budget for MAPS 4 stadium

By Deborah Shaar
Published January 17, 2024 at 10:05 AM CST
Justin Prine
/
Unsplash

Another step forward Tuesday for a proposed professional soccer stadium that comes with sports-centered entertainment district in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Council approved using economic development funds to increase the budget for the MAPS 4 stadium from $41 million to $71 million.

The additional funding is contingent on the multipurpose stadium being located downtown, where an additional $30 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and other economic development funds could pay for a portion of the stadium’s construction costs.

"With adoption of this plan by the Council, we have a more appropriate budget for the stadium," said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. "We can secure the donation of land, and we will provide the spark this particular property needs. That we can do all of this without general fund tax dollars is a win-win."

OKC Energy FC Ownership plans to buy and donate land in Bricktown for the stadium project.

The city says the land donation is dependent on approval from the MAPS 4 Venues Subcommittee and the MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Board, which could take place in early spring.
Tags
Local News MAPS 4Oklahoma CityOKC Energy FC
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023.
See stories by Deborah Shaar
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content