Deborah Shaar

Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023. Deborah has worked in news at both public and commercial radio and television stations in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. She has experience in a variety of roles such as news reporter, news anchor, TV segment producer, news writer and newsroom managing editor. She also taught broadcast news classes at a Texas college.

Since 2015, Deborah’s radio news reporting has earned 17 prestigious national, state and regional awards for journalism excellence.

Deborah earned Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in journalism from Ohio University. Her master’s thesis is a historical narrative about the transformation of journalism training at the University of Leipzig, Germany as a result of Germany’s reunification.