Proposed Oklahoma County jail site near Will Rogers Airport has been nixed

In October, Oklahoma County’s Board of County Commissioners chose a 50-acre plot of land near the Will Rogers World Airport for the site of the new county jail. However, the Federal Aviation Administration does not approve of the location.

In a letter to the Oklahoma City Director of Airports, the manager of the FAA’s district office for airports in Oklahoma and Arkansas, Glenn Boles, said the proposed jail location near the Will Rogers World Airport could put the airport’s federal funding at risk, as the necessary rezoning would violate the terms of a grant that is responsible for a majority of the airport’s federal funds.

Additionally, the proposed jail location could interfere with a potential third runway already approved by the FAA.

The Board of County Commissioners met in executive session on Wednesday morning to discuss other possible locations for the new jail and narrowed the list down to three options.