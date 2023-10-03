Commissioners select potential location for new Oklahoma County jail

Oklahoma County commissioners Monday approved a 192-acre site just north of Will Rogers World Airport for the new Oklahoma County Jail.

Google Earth Location of the new Oklahoma County jail

Commissioners decided on the city-owned property just north of the airport after narrowing the choices of location over the last several months.

The city and county still have to settle on a price.

The facility will replace the current, deeply troubled Oklahoma County jail downtown, where detainee deaths are common and health and safety concerns continue to pile up. Seven inmates have died there just this year, most recently in September.

The new jail is expected to cost $300 million.