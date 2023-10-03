© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commissioners select potential location for new Oklahoma County jail

By Logan Layden
Published October 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT
The Oklahoma County Detention Center in west downtown Oklahoma City, Okla.
Ryan LaCroix / KOSU
The Oklahoma County Detention Center in west downtown Oklahoma City, Okla.

Oklahoma County commissioners Monday approved a 192-acre site just north of Will Rogers World Airport for the new Oklahoma County Jail.

Location of the new Oklahoma County jail
Google Earth
Location of the new Oklahoma County jail

Commissioners decided on the city-owned property just north of the airport after narrowing the choices of location over the last several months.

The city and county still have to settle on a price.

The facility will replace the current, deeply troubled Oklahoma County jail downtown, where detainee deaths are common and health and safety concerns continue to pile up. Seven inmates have died there just this year, most recently in September.

The new jail is expected to cost $300 million.

Tags
Local News Oklahoma County Jail
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Logan Layden
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content