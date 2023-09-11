KOSU's Robby Korth selected for Poynter/CPB fellowship

KOSU news director Robby Korth has been selected as one of 24 journalists in the 2023-2024 cohort of the Public Media Editorial Integrity and Leadership Initiative.

The nine-month fellowship starts this month, and is developed and delivered by The Poynter Institute and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

"The Editorial Integrity and Leadership Initiative seeks to strengthen the ability of news managers to guide public media’s growing newsrooms and ensure ethical decision-making," said Kathy Merritt, CPB senior vice president, journalism, radio and CSG services. "Skilled, effective editors are vital to producing content that tackles issues of importance to our communities and strengthens democracy by informing our country’s civil discourse."

During the fellowship, each journalist will hone new skills and strategies to help them effectively lead their teams and uphold journalism's highest ethical and editorial standards.

Korth joins journalism leaders from other public media stations like WBUR, WHYY, WBEZ, WABE and more in the cohort.