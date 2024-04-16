© 2024 KOSU
Can changing media consumption change your political views?

Published April 16, 2024 at 8:40 AM CDT
A study released in 2022 by political scientists Joshua Kalla and David Broockman looked at that question, by having Fox News viewers switch to CNN for a month. (John Minchillo/AP)
According to a recent New York Times/Sienna College poll, 100% of Republican respondents who watch Fox News said they were voting for former President Donald Trump. But among Republicans who got their news from less conservative sources, that dropped to 79%, with 13% saying they’d vote for President Biden.

That poll begs the question: Would changing your media consumption change your views? Well, a study released in 2022 by political scientists Joshua Kalla and David Broockman looked at that question, by having Fox News viewers switch to CNN for a month.

Host Robin Young talks to Joshua Kalla about the findings of the research they did during the run-up to the 2020 election.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics journalism
