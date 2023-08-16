© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Oklahoma City wants your help in shaping biking, pedestrian plan

KOSU | By Kateleigh Mills
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Biker on the Oklahoma River North Trail.
Graycen Wheeler / KOSU
Biker on the Oklahoma River North Trail.

Oklahoma City is asking residents and trail users to provide feedback about a comprehensive bike and pedestrian plan - called bikewalkokc.

The plan was originally adopted by the Oklahoma City Council in 2018. It has since been updated to address new issues that were identified during the plan's original implementation.

The city says the next step for bikewalkokc is identifying the next set of priority projects - that’s where the public’s input comes in.

Oklahoma River North Trail sign.
Kateleigh Mills / KOSU
Oklahoma River North Trail sign.

Some of the possible changes to the plan include adding new sidewalks in ten more neighborhoods, proposing new trails to connect more areas to downtown and upgrading bike facilities.

The bikewalkokc plan has four phases or chapters - including an introduction, bicycle and trail planning, pedestrian planning and implementation. The plan’s goals are to make walking and cycling safer, increase the number of people walking and biking for transportation, connect neighborhoods to jobs, public transportation, schools and more - and remove barriers to walking and cycling.

“As OKC grows, it’s important that our plan for cyclists and pedestrians evolves with it,” Transportation Program Planner Justin Henry said in a press release. ““The plan will guide the long-range construction of our cycling and sidewalk networks and bring a health balance to our transportation system.”

The city is taking public comment on the bikewalkokc plan through September 15.

Tags
Local News Oklahoma CityTrails
Kateleigh Mills
Kateleigh Mills is the Special Projects reporter for KOSU.
See stories by Kateleigh Mills
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU
Related Content