Oklahoma City wants your help in shaping biking, pedestrian plan

Oklahoma City is asking residents and trail users to provide feedback about a comprehensive bike and pedestrian plan - called bikewalkokc .

The plan was originally adopted by the Oklahoma City Council in 2018. It has since been updated to address new issues that were identified during the plan's original implementation.

The city says the next step for bikewalkokc is identifying the next set of priority projects - that’s where the public’s input comes in.

Kateleigh Mills / KOSU Oklahoma River North Trail sign.

Some of the possible changes to the plan include adding new sidewalks in ten more neighborhoods, proposing new trails to connect more areas to downtown and upgrading bike facilities.

The bikewalkokc plan has four phases or chapters - including an introduction, bicycle and trail planning, pedestrian planning and implementation. The plan’s goals are to make walking and cycling safer, increase the number of people walking and biking for transportation, connect neighborhoods to jobs, public transportation, schools and more - and remove barriers to walking and cycling.

“As OKC grows, it’s important that our plan for cyclists and pedestrians evolves with it,” Transportation Program Planner Justin Henry said in a press release. ““The plan will guide the long-range construction of our cycling and sidewalk networks and bring a health balance to our transportation system.”