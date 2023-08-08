© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Bomb threats reported across Oklahoma

KOSU | By Peggy Dodd
Published August 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT
Police tape.
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash
Police tape.

Three bomb threats, including a phone call to a banking chain and a suspicious package at Tinker Air Force Base, were investigated by police across Oklahoma Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Two threats were called into Lawton, one in a residential area and the other near the city’s location of Liberty National Bank. The bank received a bomb threat around 9 a.m., Tuesday morning, which didn’t specify an exact location, so all Liberty National Banks were evacuated statewide as a precaution.

A completed investigation there, with the help of Fort Sill’s bomb squad, did not find any suspicious devices.

A third threat came to Tinker Air Force Tuesday afternoon. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office sent its bomb squad to Tinker to help with the call. Authorities closed the Gott Gate and evacuated surrounding buildings, including nearby Boeing, as a precaution.

Tinker Air Force Base wrote on social media that a suspicious package was found during a routine inspection at the base’s truck gate. A detailed inspection is being conducted. Gott Gate and surrounding areas continue to be closed. Vehicles and personnel are advised to continue avoiding the area.

* indicates required

Tags
Local News public safetyTinker Air Force BaseLawton
Peggy Dodd
Peggy Dodd is an intern at KOSU.
See stories by Peggy Dodd
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU
Related Content