Thousands of complaints received, two citations issued for July 4 fireworks violations in OKC

Oklahoma City received more than 2,000 complaints from residents about illegal firework use during the week of July 4.

That number includes calls made to the city’s new firework hotline. It opened this year for the holiday to keep the 911 emergency line clear.

During that same period, from June 30 to July 6, the City issued two citations for violation of OKC’s fireworks ordinances: one at Lake Hefner, the other at a house on Southeast 54th Street.

The two people cited will have to pay a $178 fine.

This year’s week of July 4 firework citation numbers are on par with past years’. The City recorded three violations in 2022 and four in 2021, public records show.

The City said complaints about illegal firework use are much greater than enforcement because of the OKC Police Department’s limited capacity on July 4.

Officers are busier than usual watching for people drinking and driving and engaging in other criminal activities.

After July 4, the City sends warning letters to addresses reported to have used fireworks illegally.