Headlines: Budget talk transparency, Jari Askins resigning & Thunder round two

Budget negotiations are going public next week. (KOSU)

Tulsa city councilor pleads not guilty to domestic assault charges. (Tulsa World)

TPD chief wants successors to come from within the department. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County’s newest commissioner faces campaign finance fees. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma United Methodists make another vote for LGBTQ rights. (NewsOK)

Attorney General raises concerns about move of Tulsa Transition Academy. (Tulsa World)

Former Lt. Gov. Jari Askins is retiring from courts position. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma City is considering an increase in hotel tax. (NewsOK)

OKC wants budget feedback at engagement website. (NewsOK)

OKC Mayor David Holt talks election reform at Tulsa Press Club luncheon. (Tulsa World)

Famous photo remembers the devastating May Third tornado 25 years ago. (Tulsa World)

Group installs bison statues at LaFortune Park. (Tulsa World)

Circle Cinema plans celebration of Star Ward Day tomorrow. (Tulsa World)

Singer-songwriter John Moreland gets ready for new album release. (NewsOK)

Students picked to see “Outsiders” on Broadway talk about the show. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma stories are making it on the national theatre stage. (NewsOK)

The OKC Thunder awaits an opponent as it rests over the weekend. (NewsOK)