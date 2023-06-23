Oklahoma Veterans Home at Talihina will close in October

The state Department of Veterans Affairs will close a veterans home in Talihina by October, spending around $3.9 million in closing costs.

The state was losing around $500,000 each month by keeping the 175-bed facility in southeastern Oklahoma open, totaling an expected $5.4 million to keep the home operating for the next year. The home currently houses just 36 residents, who can move to another of the state’s six veterans homes.

Much of the $3.9 million price tag will go toward employee severance pay and other costs regarding workforce reduction. The department will offer Talihina employees jobs at other homes or within the agency.

Deputy Director Shawn Kirkland called the decision a difficult, yet fiscally responsible, one.

"The operational challenges in Talihina are to a point of greatly impacting the rest of the agency," Kirkland said.

The Talihina facility will close by October 1, prior to a new home of the same size in Sallisaw opening in early 2025. The original completion date for the facility of July 2023 was pushed back by 18 months following contracting issues.

The new Sallisaw home was always intended to replace the Talihina facility, though originally, the Talihina home would close following the opening of the new home. Due to the cost of maintaining the facility, that plan changed Thursday with a unanimous vote by the Oklahoma Veterans Commission.

State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, released a statement, expressing his anger and disbelief at the closure.

"This means 36 families have just 90 days to find a place to care for their loved ones," Grego said. "This is a disruption and a disgrace to these veterans who faithfully sacrificed and served our nation and to their families who want to keep their loved ones nearby."