© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma lawmakers move along the opening of Sallisaw veterans home

KOSU | By Lionel Ramos
Published February 8, 2024 at 4:15 AM CST
The Talihina Veterans Center Auditorium is one of the oldest buildings on the 600-acre grounds nestled atop a hill in the Kiamichi River Valley. It’s a place the veterans living there convene and watch movies.
Lionel Ramos
/
Oklahoma Watch
The Talihina Veterans Center Auditorium is one of the oldest buildings on the 600-acre grounds nestled atop a hill in the Kiamichi River Valley. It’s a place the veterans living there convene and watch movies.

Oklahoma’s Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee is moving a plan for opening a new veterans’ home in Sallisaw.

Kellyville Republican Sen. Todd Gollihare introduced SB 1707, which would allow the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs to sell the now-closed veterans’ home in Talihina and use the proceeds to on its replacement in Sallisaw later this year.

The bill comes months after the veteran’s affairs department decided to close the Talihina home last October because it was spending $500,000 per month keeping it open.

Sens. Jack Stewart, R-Yukon, and Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, asked when the Sallisaw veteran home is expected to open and how selling the Talihina home would help move the process along.

Greg Slavonic, who is the executive director of the veterans affairs department and was present at the meeting to answer questions, said the department hopes to sell the Talihina home for $4 million.

“If we don't sell the home, say by the 1st of April, instead of incurring that $80,000 a month expense ODVA is incurring, my intent at that point, would be to turn the property over to OMES and let them manage the home at that point,” Slavonic said.

He said The Choctaw Nation is the most likely buyer, but there is at least one more party interested.

The $4 million price tag on the Talihina property is roughly the same amount the department already has budgeted to open the new home just 90 minutes north, Slavonic said. If Talihina sells he plans to not have to use budgeted taxpayer money.

Regardless if a sale occurs, Slavonic said the Sallisaw home is planned to open closer to the end of the year.

The measure passed its committee hearing with a 7-3 vote and now moves on to the full Senate.

* indicates required
Tags
Politics Oklahoma's 2024 legislative sessionveterans
Lionel Ramos
Lionel Ramos covers state government at KOSU. He joined the station in January 2024.
See stories by Lionel Ramos
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content