© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

KOSU welcomes Cheyenne Leach as news intern

KOSU | By Cheyenne Leach
Published January 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
cheyenneleach-horiz.jpg
Cheyenne Leach

KOSU is welcoming a new intern and voice to our airwaves.

Cheyenne Leach joined KOSU as an intern in January 2023. Born and raised in rural Oklahoma, Cheyenne is currently pursuing a degree in Agricultural Communications at Oklahoma State University.

In addition to her studies, Cheyenne serves on the executive board of the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow (ACT) and is also a member of the Oklahoma Collegiate Farm Bureau, Montana Stockgrowers Association and the Oklahoma Collegiate Cattlewomen’s Association.

Cheyenne developed her interest in radio broadcasting and journalism during her time interning for Radio Oklahoma Ag Network. Growing up listening to NPR with her mother, Cheyenne is eager to work under KOSU staff and hopes to further her interest in radio broadcasting and journalism.

We hope you'll join us in welcoming Cheyenne to the KOSU team.

Tags
Local News station news
Cheyenne Leach
Cheyenne Leach is serving as the KOSU Spring 2023 intern.
See stories by Cheyenne Leach
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content