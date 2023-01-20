KOSU welcomes Cheyenne Leach as news intern

KOSU is welcoming a new intern and voice to our airwaves.

Cheyenne Leach joined KOSU as an intern in January 2023. Born and raised in rural Oklahoma, Cheyenne is currently pursuing a degree in Agricultural Communications at Oklahoma State University.

In addition to her studies, Cheyenne serves on the executive board of the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow (ACT) and is also a member of the Oklahoma Collegiate Farm Bureau, Montana Stockgrowers Association and the Oklahoma Collegiate Cattlewomen’s Association.

Cheyenne developed her interest in radio broadcasting and journalism during her time interning for Radio Oklahoma Ag Network. Growing up listening to NPR with her mother, Cheyenne is eager to work under KOSU staff and hopes to further her interest in radio broadcasting and journalism.

We hope you'll join us in welcoming Cheyenne to the KOSU team.