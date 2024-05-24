© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: Schools lost funding, initiative petition legislation & NCAA softball postseason

Published May 24, 2024 at 6:27 AM CDT
Local headlines for Friday, May 24, 2024

Supt. Ryan Walters comes under fire for losing federal funding to schools. (The Frontier)

Democrats call for audit of the State Department of Education. (Tulsa World)

Board of Education picks up the pace in pulling teachers’ licenses. (NewsOK)

SBE sets June hearing on license revocation of former Norman teacher. (NewsOK)

Complaint over an online Union class gets resolved. (Tulsa World)

Fight on Jenks schools bus goes viral and prompts inquiry. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa School District receives state funding for summer school programs. (Tulsa World)

A new program in Edmond hopes to make kids healthier. (KOSU)

State House passes legislation to delay minimum wage initiative. (Tulsa World)

City Councilor Jayme Fowler drops out of race for mayor. (Tulsa World)

MAPS3 comes to an end with completion of south OKC wellness center. (NewsOK)

Washington, D.C. event commemorates 100 years since the Indian Citizenship Act. (KOSU)

Paseo Arts Festival in OKC kicks off this weekend. (NewsOK)

Memorial Day events honor veterans. (Tulsa World)

Holiday weekend events across the state. (NewsOK)

Sooner softball team moves closer to the World Series. (Tulsa World)

OSU Cowgirls get ready for next game in Super Regionals. (Tulsa World)

