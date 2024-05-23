Headlines: Budget deal reached, textbook criteria & Big 12 baseball tournament

State leaders come to a deal on the budget. (KOSU)

Criminal justice advocates rally at the State Capitol. (NewsOK)

Revised Oklahoma Survivors Act signed by Governor Stitt. (KOSU)

Senate Committee approves nomination of Veterans’ Commission members. (Tulsa World)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters announces new SBE public comment rules. (NewsOK)

Textbook criteria call for “traditional” gender roles and other items. (Oklahoma Voice)

Domestic violence charges dismissed against Tulsa city councilor. (Tulsa World)

OHP trooper faces charges of sexual assault during stop. (Tulsa World)

The search for a new Tulsa police chief narrows to five candidates. (Tulsa World)

New training hopes to diffuse conflict and stop harmful behavior. (KOSU)

Cherokee citizens vote on whether to reframe their constitution next month. (KOSU)

FDA recalls Pedigree food bags in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Memorial Day travel expected to rise as gas prices drop. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma wheat farmers are hoping for a better harvest than last year. (KOSU)

Gospel recording artist Kirk Franklin plans tour stop in OKC. (NewsOK)

Sooners get ready for Florida State in NCAA softball playoffs. (Tulsa World)

Cowgirls face Arizona in softball Super Regionals. (Tulsa World)

Sooners shutout TCU in Big 12 opener. (NewsOK)

OSU baseball team rolls past Texas Tech. (NewsOK)