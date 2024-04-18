Headlines: Marijuana packaging legislation, Congressman Frank Lucas & Thunder playoff economics

Cannabis prepackaging bill heads to the Governor Stitt’s desk. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers pass new alcohol tasting law to the governor. (NewsOK)

Stitt is getting legislation to increase difficulty for initiative petitions. (Tulsa World)

Outgoing OKC nonbinary Representative Mauree Turner reflects on career. (KOSU)

Congressman Frank Lucas is working to chair a third standing committee. (Tulsa World)

DHS makes headway in its disability services waitlist. (KOSU)

State Bureau of Investigation IDs bodies as missing Kansas women. (NewsOK)

Tulsa approves $85K pay increase for its next mayor. (Tulsa World)

Fiscal Year 2025 budget in Tulsa exceeds $1B. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public Schools looks to the courts for guidance on retirement funds. (Tulsa World)

OKC School District predicts increase in class sizes. (NewsOK)

Elementary students get a chance to learn with drones. (Tulsa World)

Researchers find CDC discrepancy against Indigenous people. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City gets ready to remember the 1995 bombing. (NewsOK)

Turner Turnpike goes cashless on May First. (NewsOK)

Fashion show celebrates ties between Oklahoma tribes and Israel. (NewsOK)

Bicyclists are touring Oklahoma’s historically Black towns. (KOSU)

USA Today names The Gathering Place as the nation’s best park for second year. (Tulsa World)

Court ruling forces adjustment in high school sports classifications. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City expects to showcase itself in coming Thunder playoffs. (NewsOK)