Headlines: Budget stalemate, immigration bill criticism & Route 66 Fest preperations

State House releases budget including more tax cuts. (KOSU)

Anti-immigration legislation draws criticism from caucuses. (Tulsa World)

Judicial Nominating Commission elimination bill fails in the House. (Oklahoma Voice)

State Senate advances bill to increase anonymity in home food production. (Oklahoma Voice)

Democratic state senator refuses to carry governor’s nominees. (NewsOK)

Tulsa County Election Board keeps candidate on commissioner ballot. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s Attorney General wants to help people with airport issues. (KOSU)

Post Office leader gives few specifics on Tulsa center moving. (Tulsa World)

Fundraiser started for families of Kansas women found dead in the panhandle. (NewsOK)

Another seat opens up on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. (NewsOK)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters praises Tulsa Public Schools. (Tulsa World)

OKC Public School District faces scrutiny over transparency on $955M bond project. (NewsOK)

TCC students can transfer to OU Polytechnic at almost no cost. (Tulsa World)

Researchers call on hunters to help the state’s turkey population. (KOSU)

New residential program wants to help women in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

Route 66 Road Fest organizers get ready for the June event. (Tulsa World)