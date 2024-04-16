© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: Illegal immigration legislation, Department of Education rules & OKC Blue Championship

Published April 16, 2024
Local headlines for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Legislative leaders unveil a new illegal immigration bill. (KOSU)

State Department of Education defends new Superintendent Ryan Walters rules. (NewsOK)

Tribes respond to Governor Stitt’s comments over tags. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s congressional delegation raises questions over Tulsa postal plant. (Tulsa World)

Former county GOP Chair among four arrested in death of two Kansas women. (NewsOK)

Langston University selects a new president. (KOSU)

Tulsa Public School Board seats newly elected members. (Tulsa World)

Mold forces closure of Norman Public Library. (KOSU)

Tulsa releases final proposal to deal with its housing shortage. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City says its is complying with EPA rules on “forever chemicals”. (NewsOK)

Veteran Oklahoma City radio talk show host dies at 85. (NewsOK)

New documentary tells OKC bombing story to new generation. (NewsOK)

Tall Chief Theater in Osage County gets new roof. (KOSU)

Food festivals coming soon to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

OKC Blue wins its first NBA G League Title. (NewsOK)

