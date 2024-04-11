Headlines: Budget stalemate, winter storm lawsuit & Thunder beats the Spurs

Senate Appropriation Committee cancels meeting again awaiting House budget. (Tulsa World)

House panel approves bill to drop handgun purchases from 21 to 18. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers change a bill to address online bullying. (Tulsa World)

Legislation advances with new rules on intoxicating hemp-deprived products. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers want to bring sitcoms, talk shows and game shows to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Congressman Tom Cole is taking over the powerful Appropriations Committee. (KOSU)

Two Oklahoma lawmakers withdraw from 2024 election days after filing. (Oklahoma Voice)

State high court is deciding whether the Governor or AG should represent Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Attorney General files lawsuit over 2021 winter storm energy prices. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County accepts $5.1M offer on land for new jail. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public Schools makes case to move its Transition Academy. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa wants the Postal Service to pause the repurposing of a mail sorting facility. (Tulsa World)

School athletic classification changes face delays after court ruling. (Tulsa World)

Thunder easily handles visiting Spurs as season ending nears. (NewsOK)