The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Solar eclipse in Oklahoma, anti-immigration legislation & Drillers home opener

Published April 9, 2024 at 6:03 AM CDT
Local headlines for Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Oklahomans share their experiences of the eclipse. (KOSU)

Northeast Oklahoma schools incorporate eclipse into learning. (Tulsa World)

The next total solar eclipse over Oklahoma won’t be until 2045. (Tulsa World)

State House looks to move forward with Texas-style anti-immigration bill. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers advance bill requiring schools to have a cardiac plan. (Tulsa World)

Cardiac bill gets support from NFL figures. (NewsOK)

Committee passes legislation to alter reading education in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

The State Supreme Court is considering the AG’s role in a gaming lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Pageant participants put lupus research in focus. (NewsOK)

Jones-Hall moves into new chapter with opening of Fordson Hotel. (NewsOK)

Drillers gear up for home opener. (Tulsa World)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
