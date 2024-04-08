Headlines: Northwest Oklahoma wildfires, candidate filing ends & Thunder snaps losing streak

Wildfires rage across northwest Oklahoma. (KOSU)

New figures show impact of past wildfires. (KOSU)

Lawmakers kill legislation allowing health care providers to opt out of procedures. (KOSU)

Legislation seeks mandatory metering of water wells. (Tulsa World)

Bill advances to fix domestic violence law gap. (NewsOK)

Democratic Senator uses personal history to fight against insulin costs. (NewsOK)

Filing for elected offices ends with low turnout and 50 candidates unopposed. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa sheriff and court clerk get no challengers. (Tulsa World)

Moms for Liberty agenda targets Democratic and Republican lawmakers. (Tulsa World)

Local Moms for Liberty groups put books in spotlight. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt names Norman woman to OSU Board of Regents. (NewsOK)

Asher Public School Board winners will be chosen by a draw. (NewsOK)

Tulsa elections could show pushback against Superintendent Ryan Walters. (The Frontier)

Southern Poverty Law Center adds “Libs of TikTok” creator to “extremist list”. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public Schools recoups about $305K from embezzlement losses. (Tulsa World)

Report on TPS administrator bonuses garners reactions from teachers and others. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa group expands mental health services for kids. (Tulsa World)

State prison homicides are increasing. (NewsOK)

Air pollution is impacting health across Oklahoma and U.S. (KOSU)

West OKC residents ramp up effort to stop amphitheater. (NewsOK)

Senator Markwayne Mullin shows support for NE Oklahoma theme park. (Tulsa World)

Canoo CEO remains positive despite rough road. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans are relocating hives to help bees thrive. (NewsOK)

Museums are working to repatriate artifacts and remains to tribes. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s mayor is touting success on Gilcrease Museum. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa University photo exhibit focuses on protests. (Tulsa World)

Faith leaders point to humor as a way to reach people. (NewsOK)

Kristen Chenoweth teams again with Stephen Schwartz for “Queen of Versailles”. (Tulsa World)

CMT Music Awards pay tribute to Toby Keith. (NewsOK)

Cowboys baseball squad rallies to take Bedlam series. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder snaps losing streak against the Charlotte Hornets. (NewsOK)