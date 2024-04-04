Headlines: Senate budget challenge, upcoming execution & solar eclipse preparations

The State Senate throws down the gauntlet in the budget process. (KOSU)

Legislation allowing for the sale of raw donkey milk advances. (KOSU)

Education panel passes transfer and stipend bills. (NewsOK)

Moms for Liberty leads rally at the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Governor’s task force calls for increasing individual donations to candidates. (KOSU)

Elected official filing on first day falls to lowest level since 2012. (Tulsa World)

Candidates file to run for Tulsa County elected office. (Tulsa World)

Senator Markwayne Mullin defends the work of Congress. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is getting ready to execute the first death row inmate of 2024. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County Sheriff places two deputies on leave after man sets himself on fire. (NewsOK)

Tulsa is looking for public input on Route 66 attractions. (Tulsa World)

Taylor Hanson plans to take part in Leon Russell. (Tulsa World)

OKC Chef gets named James Beard Award finalist. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame inducts first female for Outstanding Achievement. (KOSU)

State officials get ready for increased visitors for the solar eclipse. (Oklahoma Voice)