Headlines: Catholic charter school, election results & solar eclipse concerns

State Supreme Court hears arguments over a Catholic charter school. (Oklahoma Voice)

Black Wall Street reparation case goes before the State Supreme Court. (Tulsa World)

Arguments over Tulsa Race Massacre reparations brings watchers. (KOSU)

Supreme Court justices find in favor of lawmakers over tribal compacts. (KOSU)

Initiative petition raising state’s minimum wage moves forward. (Oklahoma Voice)

Voters across Oklahoma cast ballots in local elections. (KOSU)

Results are coming in on school election in northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Governor’s task force calls on “no limits” to individual campaign donations. (NewsOK)

Committee advances bill banning state money for illegal immigrants. (KOSU)

House panel approves bill to boost Teacher Empowerment Fund. (NewsOK)

Federal report ranks Oklahoma as one of the poorest states. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans are cleaning up after possible tornadoes. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public School District weighs relocation program. (Tulsa World)

MetroLink Tulsa plans public media on rebranding. (Tulsa World)

Electric vehicle Canoo faces a tough economic future despite state funds. (KOSU)

A look at how UPS closing hundreds of facilities could impact Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Oral Roberts University plans to collaborate on space-based technologies. (Tulsa World)

State officials are raising concerns about the solar eclipse. (Tulsa World)