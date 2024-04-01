Headlines: Enid recall election, Epic hearing latest & Thunder makes playoffs

Enid voters are deciding on a recall election amid white supremacy accusations. (KOSU)

Central Oklahoma voters are considering bond issues. (NewsOK)

Northeast Oklahoma voters deciding on school boards and bonds. (Tulsa World)

Five of six TPS board candidates file reports. (Tulsa World)

Candidate filing for November elections begins on Wednesday. (Tulsa World)

Key House Education committee chairman plans to not seek reelection. (NewsOK)

Governor vetoes bill allowing for certain prescriptions from some health professionals. (KOSU)

Bills see to clarify regulations concerning alcohol. (Tulsa World)

Senate committee advances bill to encourage rocket launches in state. (Tulsa World)

Legislation seeks to revive McAlester prison rodeo. (NewsOK)

Commission plans to review economic development incentives. (Tulsa World)

Ex-CFO testifies in Epic co-founders’ case. (Tulsa World)

A court finds in favor of Oklahoma death row inmate James Ryder. (NewsOK)

Del City residents call new Oklahoma County jail “economic eminent domain”. (NewsOK)

Lack of legal staff forces delay of teacher license revocation case. (NewsOK)

State Board of Education pauses OKC charter application. (NewsOK)

Putnam City pulls scripture display after concerns. (NewsOK)

Bird flu is impacting cattle in the Midwest. (KOSU)

State launches SoonerSelect managed health care today. (Tulsa World)

Regents say overdue maintenance on campuses runs up to nearly $1.5B. (Tulsa World)

A look at the counties with the most traffic fatalities. (NewsOK)

OKC Animal Shelter offers incentives amid overcrowdings. (NewsOK)

University of Tulsa donates costumes to the Performing Arts Center. (Tulsa World)

Kristen Chenoweth raises money for country music and arts. (Tulsa World)

Visiting author offers alternative Native American history. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa-area United Way celebrates 100 years. (Tulsa World)

The legend of Pistol Pete inspires a monument in northern Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Thunder clinches playoff spot after win against the Knicks. (NewsOK)