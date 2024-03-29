Headlines: School Choice Office, Epic co-founders’ hearing & Ronald Reagan biopic

State Superintendent Ryan Walters announces creation of School Choice Office. (KOCO)

Superintendent Walters blames “left-wing” group of using Nex Benedict’s death. (Tulsa World)

New security measures unveiled at the State Board of Education meeting. (NewsOK)

State Department of Education has no lawyers left to address the board. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Schools updates State Board of Education on program participation. (Tulsa World)

16 State Department of Education workers are substituting at TPS. (NewsOK)

A few education measures remain alive at the State Capitol. (KOSU)

Lawmakers advance bill to address Arkansas River levee needs. (Tulsa World)

Texas oilman appointed to the OU Board of Regents. (NewsOK)

Senate leader calls on Governor Stitt to stay out of his chamber’s elections. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa School board candidate comes under fire for PAC mailer. (Tulsa World)

Senator Markwayne Mullin visits a Y.M.C.A. to talk about debt and the border. (Tulsa World)

Auditor testifies at Epic co-founder hearing. (Tulsa World)

Appellate judge sends direct message to execution officials. (The Frontier)

OKC Fire Department plans to staff ambulances. (NewsOK)

Agreement reached for an $800M data center in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Former Tulsa mayor and civic leader Robert LaFortune dies at 97. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma actors are joining Sterlin Harjo in new project. (Tulsa World)

Ronald Reagan biopic shot primarily in Oklahoma gets release date. (NewsOK)