Headlines: Congressman Tom Cole, Bartlesville election & Sooner women’s basketball

Congressman Tom Cole wants chairmanship of the powerful A&B Committee. (KOSU)

Senator James Lankford plans to run for GOP leadership. (Oklahoma Voice)

News outlets say another person has jumped ship at the Department of Education. (NewsOK)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters faces several lawsuits. (Tulsa World)

Tourism officials say Swadley’s owes $4.7M over state park restaurants. (NewsOK)

Preliminary hearing over Epic Schools co-founders begins this week. (Tulsa World)

Broken Arrow Baptist Church is grappling with abuse charges. (NewsOK)

Settlement could reduce realtors’ commissions. (NewsOK)

Group considers ballot initiative to open primaries. (Oklahoma Voice)

Bartlesville voters are deciding on whether to change the way elections are held. (KOSU)

Former teachers are vying for Tulsa Schools’ District 5 seat. (Tulsa World)

Two women are trying to get the vote in the TPS District 6 election. (Tulsa World)

Unexpired TPS District 2 position has two candidates. (Tulsa World)

Owasso School Board president faces challenger. (Tulsa World)

Norman Schools are using tax credit to pay for solar panels. (NewsOK)

State officials are touting AI usage in contract reviews. (Tulsa World)

Analysis shows CareerTech instructor pay increased 5%. (Tulsa World)

Ranchers are looking at possible long-term impact of recent fires. (KOSU)

Honey production increases nationally, but the industry is still struggling. (KOSU)

Oklahoma agencies are preparing for the solar eclipse. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa is considering pay increases for councilors and mayor. (Tulsa World)

Secondary housing units could be coming to OKC. (NewsOK)

Report shows Oklahoma City has a lot of empty office space. (KOSU)

Martin Nature Park considers closing two days a week because of budget cuts. (NewsOK)

OKC rabbi and others create and share sacred texts in honor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack. (NewsOK)

Alabama angler wins the Bassmaster Classic. (Tulsa World)

Thunder falls out of first in the West after loss in Milwaukee. (NewsOK)

Sooners face Hoosiers in next round of NCAA woman’s basketball tournament. (Tulsa World)