Headlines: Nex Benedict charges declined, Stitt on tribal gaming & solar eclipse preps

Prosecutors decline to file charges in the death of Nex Benedict. (KOSU)

Federal judge orders pronounce case against SDE back to Cleveland County. (NewsOK)

Advocacy group seeks ouster of Superintendent Ryan Walters. (NewsOK)

Veto urged for bill allowing some nurses to prescribe certain drugs. (NewsOK)

Medical group opposes bill allowing healthcare workers to opt out of procedures. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt wants to control future tribal gaming compact renewals. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tribes call on Congress for more money to fight crimes. (NewsOK)

Environmental Protection Agency finds pollutants in Oklahoma drinking water. (NewsOK)

Another Republican joins in the race for Tulsa County District Two race. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma joins others in antitrust lawsuit against Apple. (Tulsa World)

Social workers in Oklahoma face barriers in getting licenses. (KOSU)

The impact of the “Work From Home” trend on downtown Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma civic leader Lou Kerr dies at the age of 87. (NewsOK)

Jurassic Quest returns to Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Anglers descend on Grand Lake for Bassmaster Classic. (Tulsa World)

Wanda Jackson’s “Let’s Have a Party” inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma gets ready to view the solar eclipse next month. (NewsOK)