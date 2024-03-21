Headlines: Anti-Immigration bill, hunting, fishing licenses & OKC Zoo Amphitheater

State leaders call for an anti-illegal immigration bill like controversial Texas law. (KOSU)

Tulsa city councilor considers reviving his anti-immigration proposal. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers pass bill to allow some nurses to prescribe certain drugs. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt is getting bill streamlining hunting and fishing licenses and fees. (KOSU)

Lawmakers chime in after AG criticized for supporting death row inmate. (Tulsa World)

Terrance Crutcher Foundation receives $2M grant. (Tulsa World)

Landowners call on OKC to change zoning for new Oklahoma County jail. (NewsOK)

OKC Developers call for $4.5M TIF for Automobile Alley. (NewsOK)

OKC Zoo Amphitheatre announces new management and plans for summer shows. (NewsOK)