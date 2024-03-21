© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Anti-Immigration bill, hunting, fishing licenses & OKC Zoo Amphitheater

Published March 21, 2024 at 6:39 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Thursday, March 21, 2024

State leaders call for an anti-illegal immigration bill like controversial Texas law. (KOSU)

Tulsa city councilor considers reviving his anti-immigration proposal. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers pass bill to allow some nurses to prescribe certain drugs. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt is getting bill streamlining hunting and fishing licenses and fees. (KOSU)

Lawmakers chime in after AG criticized for supporting death row inmate. (Tulsa World)

Terrance Crutcher Foundation receives $2M grant. (Tulsa World)

Landowners call on OKC to change zoning for new Oklahoma County jail. (NewsOK)

OKC Developers call for $4.5M TIF for Automobile Alley. (NewsOK)

OKC Zoo Amphitheatre announces new management and plans for summer shows. (NewsOK)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content