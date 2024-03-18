Headlines: First draft budget, state sues EPA & Sooners postseason basketball

State Senate committee unveils first look at a budget. (Tulsa World)

Bill hopes to make our state unattractive to illegal immigrants. (KOSU)

Legislation incentivizes businesses to help with childcare. (Tulsa World)

Senate passes bill to limit attorneys. (Tulsa World)

State House passed legislation to add an extra year of high school math. (NewsOK)

Bills considered anti-LGBTQ fail to make a legislative deadline. (Tulsa World)

Several other bills fail to make it past the legislative deadline. (Tulsa World)

Conservative groups are pushing for changes to judicial nominating. (NewsOK)

Cockfighting issue frustrates both sides. (AP)

A new report looks at Chinese involvement in the medical marijuana market. (The Frontier)

Governor Stitt sidesteps Superintendent Walters’ use of a PR firm. (NewsOK)

Southwest Oklahoma DA calls out AG Drummond on death row inmate stance. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is leading other states in suing the EPA over methane emission rules. (KOSU)

Utility companies still face lawsuits over 2021 winter storm. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma County approves negotiation to get land for jail. (NewsOK)

Tulsa city councilor plans to reintroduce failed illegal immigration ordinance. (Tulsa World)

Edmond voters to decide on lodging tax hike. (NewsOK)

Ambulance service changes leave some Edmond residents with service roulette. (NewsOK)

Ongoing research shines a light on TU as an Indian boarding school. (Tulsa World)

Business owners look to grow in OKC’s Britton District. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Preservation Commission seeks nominations. (Tulsa World)

Red Earth Festival shifts to Spring Beak. (NewsOK)

Jenks film students are receiving national accolades. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is mourning the death of the man known as "Santa Blair". (NewsOK)

OU women’s basketball team gets ready for the NCAA tournament. (Tulsa World)

OU men’s basketball team gets excluded from the NCAA tournament. (NewsOK)