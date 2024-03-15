Headlines: Nex Benedict reaction, left lane drivers, & Mike Boynton fired

Family of Nex Benedict responds to medical examiners report. (NewsOK)

Owasso teens death is getting national attention all the way up to the President. (Tulsa World)

Enid residents call for recall of council member after white nationalist claims. (NewsOK)

TPS administrators received $341K in donor funds. (Tulsa World)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters plans to pay fees for late campaign reports. (NewsOK)

E-mails show friction led to OCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel resigning. (NewsOK)

Broken Arrow Senator reads full text of bills to slow the process in the chamber. (Tulsa World)

House advances bill to ban minors from social media. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers are attempting to limit motorists staying in the left lane. (Oklahoma Voice)

Cherokee Chief raises concerns about vehicle compacts. (Tulsa World)

State DHS seeks input on a survey to deal with aging population. (KOSU)

New site opens for Tulsa-area seniors. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City moves for new Tax Increment Finance district on north Classen. (NewsOK)

Hertz call center in Oklahoma City goes up for sale. (NewsOK)

OU plans a new radar facility and upgrades to the National Weather Center. (NewsOK)

Previews begin for “The Outsiders” musical on Broadway. (Tulsa World)

OKC Broadway plans “Beetlejuice”, “Moulin Rouge” and more. (NewsOK)

New documentary planned to focus on Jim Thorpe. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma State University fires its head basketball coach. (KOSU)