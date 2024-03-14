Headlines: Nex Benedict autopsy, childcare crisis and future Bedlam baseball

The state releases a report on the death of Owasso High School student Nex Benedict. (KOSU)

Public money for state students is paying for Ryan Walters on national stage. (Oklahoma Watch)

House approves bill to make it harder for initiative petitions. (Tulsa World)

State lawmakers want to crack down on Oklahoma’s childcare crisis. (KOSU)

Senators approve pay for college athletes. (Tulsa World)

The State Senate votes to turn Hugo Lake into a state park again. (KOSU)

How could the grocery sales tax cut impact local governments. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt pushes for a separate “business” court. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa rejects ordinance to keep services from illegal immigrants. (Tulsa World)

Longtime leader of Oklahoma City’s Homeless Alliance plans to retire in April. (NewsOK)

Officials are seeking public input on Keystone Dam. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa and tribes work to raise $10M for Dream Keepers Park. (Tulsa World)

Several Oklahoma City churches are hosting events for Easter. (NewsOK)

OSU baseball coach says Bedlam Baseball games will continue past 2024. (Tulsa World)