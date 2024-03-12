Headlines: Freedom of Information awards, Wyandotte Reservation status & honoring Cathy Cummings
Local headlines for Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Freedom of Information Oklahoma’s Black Hole Award goes to Ryan Walters. (KOSU)
Attorney General Gentner Drummond wins Sunshine Award. (NewsOK)
State Senate advances bill to keep Daylight Saving Time. (Tulsa World)
Senate leader calls for state to hold back $1B for a “future storm”. (NewsOK)
House passes legislation to eliminate district attorney supervision fees. (Tulsa World)
Governor Stitt names Arcadia businessman to OSU Regents board. (NewsOK)
Stitt’s tribal task force begins work without tribal input. (NewsOK)
Court finds the Wyandotte Reservation was never disestablished. (KOSU)
Epic Schools’ former CFO seeks a plea deal. (Tulsa World)
Cimarron Turnpike speed limit increases to 80MPH. (Tulsa World)
Tulsa Transit is getting a new brand. (Tulsa World)
State sees an increase in students taking indigenous language classes. (Oklahoma Voice)
School lunch debts paid off in honor of restaurant owner Cathy Cummings. (NewsOK)