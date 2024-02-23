Headlines: Grocery tax cut, Race Massacre lawsuit & Thunder beats the Clippers

Governor Stitt is getting legislation to cut the state’s portion of grocery taxes. (KOSU)

Bill allows health care workers to opt out of procedures. (Tulsa World)

Education Board approves controversial new and amended rules. (Tulsa World)

Student suing Walters over pronouns wants case back in court. (NewsOK)

Police collect evident at Owasso High School after nonbinary student’s death. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt urges transparency in student’s death. (NewsOK)

TPS faces lawsuit after student assaulted. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Jail site opponents argue downtown is the best location. (NewsOK)

State Supreme Court plans to hear 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre reparation case. (KOSU)

Presidential candidates are avoiding Oklahoma in current race. (NewsOK)

OU Health is training Ukrainian surgeons. (KOSU)

TCC opens new $1.2M cybersecurity lab. (Tulsa World)

Winter Jam is returning to Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

The OKC Thunder returns from the All-Star break for a win against the Clippers. (NewsOK)